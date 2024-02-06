Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $13.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 4,922,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,431 shares of company stock worth $1,834,106 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

