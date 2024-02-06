Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.50 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.58.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$62.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.50. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.15 and a 1-year high of C$67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. The company has a market cap of C$26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

