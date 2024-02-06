Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.58.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

