Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.58.
Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.