Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Roblox Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,059,000 after purchasing an additional 161,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.