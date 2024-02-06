Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $397,717.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,695,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,059,000 after purchasing an additional 161,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.