RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.12 on Friday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

