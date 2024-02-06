Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Raised to $126.00 at KeyCorp

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVTY. UBS Group cut Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $108,353,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,568,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $25,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

