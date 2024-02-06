Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.74. 615,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,640,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $508.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

