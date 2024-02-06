ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lifted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $190.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

