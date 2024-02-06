Reservoir Media (RSVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Reservoir Media to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $438.77 million, a P/E ratio of -338.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
