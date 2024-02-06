Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $173.26. 200,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,648. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.95. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.51 and a fifty-two week high of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

