RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RenovoRx

RenovoRx Price Performance

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RenovoRx by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenovoRx

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.