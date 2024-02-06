ReddCoin Trading Up 5,565.7% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $128.36 million and approximately $190.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5,565.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00158195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

