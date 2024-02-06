Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

