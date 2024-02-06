Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.36.
Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
