Raymond James Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.72. 65,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,091. The company has a market cap of C$671.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.76. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.46.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,151.00. Company insiders own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

