Raymond James Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE BIP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,092.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,691,000 after acquiring an additional 618,631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after buying an additional 1,714,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

