Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Down to $68.37

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.37, but opened at $62.55. Rambus shares last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 1,170,341 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01.

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

