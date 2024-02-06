Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Radian Group Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 174.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 51,818 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDN opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Radian Group has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.69.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

