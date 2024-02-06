ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,317,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,706,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. 976,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

