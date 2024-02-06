ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $10,276,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,583,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. 2,575,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,657,212. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $258.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

