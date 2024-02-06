ProVise Management Group LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 647,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,584. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

