ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,773 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $70.55. 34,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,813. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

