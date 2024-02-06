ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,356. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

