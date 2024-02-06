Prossimo Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.4% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,098. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $173.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

