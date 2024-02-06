Prossimo Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prossimo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after acquiring an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

