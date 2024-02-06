ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRQR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.20.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

