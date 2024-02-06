ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.72.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 831.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.