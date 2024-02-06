Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

PMHG stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

