PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.23

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $9.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00158016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

