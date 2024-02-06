PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PNM opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

