PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 556,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 137.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

