PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 991,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,227,000 after acquiring an additional 241,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

