Platform Technology Partners Sells 500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in CSX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 2,649,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,798,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

