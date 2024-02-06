Platform Technology Partners Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.21. 277,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.