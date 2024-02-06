Platform Technology Partners Purchases 5,207 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,236,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,381,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 577,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 10,664,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,392,367. The company has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.