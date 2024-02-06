Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,326 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,913,968. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.60. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.