Platform Technology Partners Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 460.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $138.64.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.