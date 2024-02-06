Platform Technology Partners Buys 9,863 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 6,723,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,756. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

