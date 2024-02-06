Plancorp LLC Sells 60,040 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,040 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $254,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 206,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,648. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $53.85.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

