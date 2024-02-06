Plancorp LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 109,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,297. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

