Plancorp LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,323. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Agnico Eagle Mines Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
