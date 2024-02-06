Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 166,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $76.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

