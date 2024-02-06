Plancorp LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,844,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,535,240. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.26.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

