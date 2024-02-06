Plancorp LLC Buys 578 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Visa by 1,634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $935,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,026 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $504.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

