Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

