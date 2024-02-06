Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

