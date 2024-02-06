Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Phibro Animal Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
