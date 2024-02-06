Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
PFGC opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $74.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
