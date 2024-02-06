Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

