Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.73.

PTON opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

