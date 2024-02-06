PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PC Connection Price Performance
CNXN opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CNXN
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 transportation stocks gearing up for a new rally
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.