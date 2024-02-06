PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection Price Performance

CNXN opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNXN

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.